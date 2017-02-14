7 more candidates join crowded Congressional race

Seven more candidates qualified Feb. 14 to join the crowded race to replace U.S. Rep. Tom Price in the 6th Congressional District seat. That makes the field 15 candidates and counting, with one day of qualifying left to go.

Among those qualifying Feb. 14 was Dunwoody diamond-seller Bruce Levell, a Republican who had a prominent role in Donald Trump’s presidential campaign as a diversity spokesperson.

Also qualifying were: David Abroms, a Republican who registered through a Sandy Springs rented-mailbox office; Ragin Edwards, a Democrat whose qualifying statement did not include an address; Bob Gray, a Republican and Johns Creek City Councilmember; Richard Keatley, a Democrat from Tucker who is a Georgia State University professor of world languages and cultures; Rebecca Quigg, a Marietta medical doctor and Democrat; and Kurt Wilson, a Republican from Alpharetta.

Candidates who previously qualified include: Mohammad Ali Bhuiyan, Keith Grawert, Alexander Hernandez, Judson Hill, William Llop, Dan Moody, Jon Ossoff and Ron Slotin.

Qualifying candidates are listed on the website of the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.

Price recently won nomination as President Trump’s new U.S. secretary of Health and Human Services. A special election for his Congressional seat–which includes parts of Brookhaven, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs–will be held April 18. A runoff election, which seems likely in the crowded field, is scheduled for June 20.