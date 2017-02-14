DeKalb Commissioners to meet in Dunwoody Feb. 21

As part of an effort to improve communication and transparency, the DeKalb Board of Commissioners will be holding several meetings in the evening outside of Decatur, according to a press release.

While state law requires the Commission to hold its regular meeting in the county seat of Decatur, a Committee of the Whole meeting can be held elsewhere. The first such meeting is set for Feb. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at Dunwoody City Hall.

At the meeting, the floor will be opened up to 30 minutes of public comment beginning at 6:30 p.m. Speakers will be limited to three minutes. The agenda for this meeting has not yet been set but will be published at www.dekalbcountyga.gov/board-commissioners/board-commissioners.

Typically, a Committee of the Whole meeting is an opportunity to hear in-depth reports from staff or outside experts and establishes the agenda for the next commission regular business meeting, according to the press release.

Dunwoody City Hall is located at 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 103.