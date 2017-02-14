Developer for proposed Lenox Park apartment complex to hold community meeting Feb. 20

WSE Development LLC has submitted applications to the city of Brookhaven to modify conditions at the Lenox Park development to allow for a 6-story, 273-unit apartment development and a 2,000-square-foot neighborhood coffee shop, according to a press release from the city.

The proposed development would be in lieu of the two office buildings currently approved for development on the vacant portion of the property.

Residents are invited to attend a neighborhood meeting hosted by the developer on Monday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m. at 1025 Lenox Park Blvd. to meet and discuss the proposal.

The proposed project is slated to go before the Planning Commission on March 1 and then to City Council March 28.

For more information, visit http://www.brookhavenga.gov/…/community-develo…/zoning-cases