18 candidates to vie for Congressional seat

The magic number is 18 in the 6th Congressional District race, where 18 candidates will compete in the April 18 special election to replace U.S. Rep. Tom Price.

With the qualifying period closed on Feb. 15, the field of candidates includes 11 Republicans, five Democrats and two independents. The district includes parts of Brookhaven, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs.

Three candidates are from Dunwoody: Keith Grawert, a Republican Air Force pilot; Alexander Hernandez, an independent who works in the film industry; and Bruce Levell, a Republican who had a prominent role in Donald Trump’s presidential campaign as a diversity spokesperson.

Another three candidates are from Sandy Springs: Republican David Abroms; William Llop, a Republican accountant; and Ron Slotin, a Democrat and former state senator.

Another candidate known well in Sandy Springs is state Sen. Judson Hill (R-Marietta), whose District 32 includes part of the city.

Republicans also in the running include: Mohammad Ali Bhuiyan, a Marietta economist; Bob Gray, a Johns Creek City Councilmember; Karen Handel of Alpharetta, the former chair of the Fulton County Commission and a former candidate for governor and U.S. senator; Amy Kremer, an early Tea Party activist from Marietta; Dan Moody, a former state senator from Roswell; and Kurt Wilson of Alpharetta.

Democrats also in the race include: Ragin Edwards, whose qualifying statement did not include an address; Richard Keatley, a Tucker resident who is a Georgia State University professor of world languages and cultures; Jon Ossoff, who runs a corruption-investigation firm and whose qualification information does not include an address; and Rebecca Quigg, a Marietta medical doctor.

Another independent in the race is Andre Pollard of Milton, running in what he calls the “Tech Party.”

Price recently won nomination as President Trump’s new U.S. secretary of Health and Human Services. A runoff election, which seems likely in the crowded field, is scheduled for June 20.