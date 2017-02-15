Buckhead master plan to suggest quick path, streetscape projects

The Buckhead master plan process will suggest some path and streetscape projects as short-term priorities, according to a brief preview of a Feb. 27 community meeting.

Some much larger projects considered in the “BUCKHEAD REdeFINED” process will be recommended for further study. Among those potential projects are a park capping Ga. 400 and a new Ga. 400 interchange at East Paces Ferry Road.

The meeting agenda preview came from Livable Buckhead, the organization spearheading the master plan for the neighborhood’s core business district. The short-term projects include: a new multi-use path called the Buckhead Loop Trail; streetscape improvements in the Piedmont Road corridor; and a bicycle lane between Lenox Square and Old Ivy Road’s connection to the PATH400 multi-use trail.

The Feb. 27 meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Atlanta International School auditorium, 2890 North Fulton Drive in Garden Hills. For more information, see buckheadredefined.com.