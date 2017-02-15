National Park Service approves transfer of back portion of Brookhaven Park to city

The National Park Service has approved the transfer of the back portion of Brookhaven Park to the city, but DeKalb County must again review the details before the deal is final.

City Attorney Chris Balch told the City Council during is Feb. 15 work session that that National Park Service recently approved the transfer with a few small changes to the deed, which the city accepted. Because a Veterans Hospital was once located on the property, the NPS must OK the transfer from the county to the city.

The back portion of the park on Peachtree Road is 12 acres. The city will pay the county $100 an acre for the property.

Due to the minor deed changes, however, the transfer must again be reviewed by the DeKalb Board of Commissioners. The county approved the transfer previously in October. Balch said he was unsure if the county commissioners would have to take another vote.

Since the city incorporated in 2013, the city has sought to have Brookhaven Park transferred to its ownership. Because the park is separated into two parcels — the “back” 12 acres of passive park space, including a children’s playground, community garden and open fields, and the “front” 8 acres, where the DeKalb Services Center is located — negotiations have proved difficult between the city and county. The city has been paying for maintenance and upkeep of the park since 2013.