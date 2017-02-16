Dunwoody ‘Coffee with a Cop’ set for Feb. 21

Do you have questions about crime or police outreach?

Bring them to “Coffee with a Cop” hosted by the the Dunwoody Police Department on Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Crema Espresso Gourmet, located at 2458 Mount Vernon Road.

There is no formal presentation planned. The event is to invite residents to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the officers serving the city.

For more information, contact Community Outreach Officer Mark Stevens at 678-382-6917 or mark.stevens@dunwoodyga.go v