Metro Atlanta Mexican consulate office confirms 21 ICE arrests in area cities

The metro Atlanta Mexican consulate office has confirmed 21 arrests of Mexican nationals living in Brookhaven, Norcross, Savannah, Moultrie, Duluth and Augusta in recent days by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

The information follows news and statements from ICE officials it conducted enforcement operations last week in several states resulting in 87 arrests in Georgia. While ICE officials denied they conducted random arrests and were only targeting those “posing public safety risks” such as convicted felons, the metro Atlanta Mexican consulate said three of the 21 Mexican nationals they interviewed did not have any criminal records.

“Three of those arrested do not have criminal or immigration records whatsover,” according to a statement from the Mexican consulate. “They were only detained for being in the U.S. undocumented.”

The consulate office said it has no information regarding Chamblee or if arrests took place along Buford Highway in Brookhaven.

From the consulate’s office:

All of those arrested agreed that there was no excessive use of force by ICE officers during the detentions.

All of them have had the opportunity to establish communications with their families or attorneys.

All of them were interviewed by the Mexican Consulate in Atlanta and were asked if they have any health related issues, if they needed special assistance or if they could have access to an immigration attorney to review their case.

“This office is in constant communication with ICE authorities in this region, to assure they comply with the obligation of notifying the Mexican consulate when so requested by the detainee,” according to the statement.

The metro Atlanta Mexican consulate office is located on Chantilly Drive, just across I-85 from Brookhaven and Buckhead.