Atlanta Transportation Plan meeting scheduled for Feb. 21

A public input meeting for Atlanta’s new transportation plan will be held at the Atlanta International School in Buckhead on Feb. 21.

Technically an update of an existing citywide transportation plan, the effort will help direct some major new sales-tax funding for MARTA, roads and trails. It also coincides with the city’s burst of new urban planning efforts, including the Atlanta City Design Project.

The meeting will run 6-8 p.m. at the Atlanta International School, 2890 North Fulton Drive. For more information, see atlantastransportationplan.com.