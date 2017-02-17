Bookseller: We’re charging correct Sandy Springs sales tax

Bas Bleu, an online bookseller, was among the businesses that recently appeared to confirm the city of Sandy Springs’ concern that an incorrect sales tax—Atlanta’s 8 percent instead of the Sandy Springs area’s 7 percent–is sometimes applied to local purchases due to software confusion. Bas Bleu now says it charges the correct tax, but that software indeed confused the issue by showing customers an 8 percent estimate.
Bas Bleu, which is Atlanta-based, said it uses two different systems to calculate the estimated tax and to charge the actual tax. The company said it has changed its purchase form to clarify the 8 percent is an estimate.
Scooter Boy
February 17, 2017 at 9:56 am
Again a request is being made to give us a clear picture.
What is the dollar amount of tax amnesty, lowered corporate tax rates etc that the citizens are now required to make up and causing Sandy Springs Private Company to be in a tizzy?