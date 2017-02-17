Bookseller: We’re charging correct Sandy Springs sales tax

Bas Bleu, an online bookseller, was among the businesses that recently appeared to confirm the city of Sandy Springs’ concern that an incorrect sales tax—Atlanta’s 8 percent instead of the Sandy Springs area’s 7 percent–is sometimes applied to local purchases due to software confusion. Bas Bleu now says it charges the correct tax, but that software indeed confused the issue by showing customers an 8 percent estimate.
Bas Bleu, which is Atlanta-based, said it uses two different systems to calculate the estimated tax and to charge the actual tax. The company said it has changed its purchase form to clarify the 8 percent is an estimate.