Special election April 18 to fill state Sen. Judson Hill’s seat

A special election will be held April 18 for state Senate District 32, which includes part of Sandy Springs. Incumbent Judson Hill (R-Marietta) is resigning to run for the 6th Congressional District seat in another special election on the same day.

Candidate qualifying for the Senate election will run Feb. 22-24, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.

Early voting begins March 27. If a runoff is needed, it will be held May 16. That’s a different day from the runoff for the Congressional seat, which is June 20.

District 32 includes parts of northern and western Sandy Springs; see a district map here.

The last day to register to vote in the special election is March 20. To register or to check your registration status, see the Secretary of State’s website here.