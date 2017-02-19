Letter: Great business started in America

In his commentary “Why Trump order inspired my first political protest” (Reporter Newspapers, Feb. 3), Conor Sen wrote that “you never know where the next great business opportunity will come from, but there’s a good chance it’ll come from abroad.”

This is the very reason Trump was elected. Americans have given up on themselves. American companies continue to command the largest market caps in the world. Here in Atlanta we have our very own global brands: Coca-Cola, UPS, Home Depot, Delta, Lockheed Martin, Aflac, just to name a few. Great business started in America!

While I understand that this is an immigrant nation as well, let’s not forget the Americans who have called this land home for decades and generations, a.k.a., The Forgotten Middle.

Johnny Simpkins

President and CEO

Organnon Clothing LLC