Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Posted by on February 19, 2017.

Letter: Immigrants are vetted better than Trump

In response to “Why Trump order inspired my first political protest” (Reporter Newspapers, Feb. 3):

These travelers and immigrants have been much more thoroughly vetted than Trump has allowed himself to be. Why did we let him get away with it?

I suggest a new law requiring specific disclosures by presidential candidates, including (at a minimum) five years of federal income tax returns. That’s simple, straightforward and necessary to avoid the questions and turmoil that have arisen from our current president’s intransigence.

Karen Steanson

About Reporter Newspapers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*