Letter: Immigrants are vetted better than Trump

In response to “Why Trump order inspired my first political protest” (Reporter Newspapers, Feb. 3):

These travelers and immigrants have been much more thoroughly vetted than Trump has allowed himself to be. Why did we let him get away with it?

I suggest a new law requiring specific disclosures by presidential candidates, including (at a minimum) five years of federal income tax returns. That’s simple, straightforward and necessary to avoid the questions and turmoil that have arisen from our current president’s intransigence.

Karen Steanson