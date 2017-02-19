Letter: Immigrants are vetted better than Trump

In response to “Why Trump order inspired my first political protest” (Reporter Newspapers, Feb. 3):
These travelers and immigrants have been much more thoroughly vetted than Trump has allowed himself to be. Why did we let him get away with it?
I suggest a new law requiring specific disclosures by presidential candidates, including (at a minimum) five years of federal income tax returns. That’s simple, straightforward and necessary to avoid the questions and turmoil that have arisen from our current president’s intransigence.
Karen Steanson
thinkagain
February 19, 2017 at 11:31 am
If you want to discuss presidential vetting, start with Obama.
People who enter America illegally are NOT vetted. As was the case under Obama, Trump understands so-called refugees from certain places cannot be vetted.
Please tell the truth even if it’s not PC.
Scooter Boy
February 19, 2017 at 1:29 pm
Not only is the vetting for refugees and immigrants more than we’ve ask of Mr. Trump who’s own son claimed in 2008, Russia was a major flow of capital into the Trump organization but the consequences are greater with Trump.
Again, I’ll say it, the nightly death and shot count on local news isn’t immigrants or refugees shooting Americans it Americans killing Americans. Funny we don’t hear the outrage about Radical Christian Terrorists like the white lad who shot a church full of blacks holding prayer while saying he had to do it because his God hadn’t.
America has problems with gun violence but it’s coming from Americans.