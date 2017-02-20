Anti-Trump protesters march in Buckhead

Hundreds of protesters marched in Buckhead and Midtown Feb. 20, calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Dubbed the “imPEACH NOW! (Not My) President’s Day March,” the protest was one of the many organized around the country by liberal activist groups. The Atlanta version was organized on social media by a group called Democracy Spring Georgia, whose leaders could not immediately be reached for comment. “Not My President” has been a popular slogan among Trump opponents since his election in November.

About 200 protesters marched from Midtown’s Arts Center MARTA Station to the Lenox Square Mall in Buckhead. They carried signs with such slogans as, “Not My President,” “Stop Trump/Pence Fascist Regime” and “Impeach Now!” Some signs used profanity to insult the president.

While presidential impeachment involves specific criminal charges brought by Congress, the protest appeared to be aimed more at general criticism of Trump’s policies and fitness for office. Some protesters referred to the controversy about Trump’s political and business contacts with the Russian government and officials, and Trump’s bashing of the media. Others carried signs supporting the Affordable Care Act and federal funding of Planned Parenthood.

The photos below show the protesters in Buckhead on Peachtree Road near 26th Street. Photos by Phil Mosier.