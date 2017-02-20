Brookhaven Police blotter, Feb. 5-12

From Brookhaven Police reports dated Feb. 5 through Feb. 12.
The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.
Possession and DUI
4100 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 5, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence.
2900 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 5, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence, with his ability impaired by .08 more than three hours later.
3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 9, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.
1500 block of Briarwood Road — On Feb. 9, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence.
Theft and burglary
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 5, in the early morning, an auto theft occurred.
2600 block of Mabry Road — On Feb. 5, in the morning, a carjacking occurred.
3600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 5, in the morning, a theft occurred.
4200 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 5, in the afternoon, an auto theft occurred.
100 block of Town Boulevard — On Feb. 5, in the evening, a man was arrested for shoplifting.
4400 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 5, in the evening, a theft occurred.
3600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 5, at night, a man was arrested for theft by taking.
Arrests
I-285/ North Druid Hills Road — On Feb. 6, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 7, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of battery.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 7 in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.
2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Feb. 7 in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended or revoked license.
3400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 7, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of forgery.
1900 block of Boulder Gate Drive — On Feb. 7, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of entering an auto that was not hers.
3100 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 7, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended or revoked license.
1500 block of Bates Court — On Feb. 9, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of failing to keep his animal under restraint.
500 block of Brookhaven Avenue — On Feb. 9, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of obstruction and interference.
1300 block of N. Cliff Valley Way — On Feb. 9, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 10, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a driver’s license.
3600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 10, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a driver’s license.
3700 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 10, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a driver’s license.
3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 11, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended or revoked license.
1700 block of Briarwood Road — On Feb. 12, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a driver’s license.
1300 block of Briarwood Road — On Feb. 12, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.
2000 block of Johnson Ferry Road ƒOn Feb. 12, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.
Other incidents
2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Feb. 5, in the evening, damage to property was reported. Later that same day, damage to property was reported in the 3000 block of Clairmont Road.