Brookhaven Police blotter, Feb. 5-12

From Brookhaven Police reports dated Feb. 5 through Feb. 12.

The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Possession and DUI

4100 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 5, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 5, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence, with his ability impaired by .08 more than three hours later.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 9, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

1500 block of Briarwood Road — On Feb. 9, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence.

Theft and burglary

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 5, in the early morning, an auto theft occurred.

2600 block of Mabry Road — On Feb. 5, in the morning, a carjacking occurred.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 5, in the morning, a theft occurred.

4200 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 5, in the afternoon, an auto theft occurred.

100 block of Town Boulevard — On Feb. 5, in the evening, a man was arrested for shoplifting.

4400 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 5, in the evening, a theft occurred.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 5, at night, a man was arrested for theft by taking.

Arrests

I-285/ North Druid Hills Road — On Feb. 6, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 7, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of battery.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 7 in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Feb. 7 in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended or revoked license.

3400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 7, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of forgery.

1900 block of Boulder Gate Drive — On Feb. 7, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of entering an auto that was not hers.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 7, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended or revoked license.

1500 block of Bates Court — On Feb. 9, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of failing to keep his animal under restraint.

500 block of Brookhaven Avenue — On Feb. 9, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of obstruction and interference.

1300 block of N. Cliff Valley Way — On Feb. 9, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 10, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a driver’s license.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 10, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a driver’s license.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 10, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a driver’s license.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 11, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended or revoked license.

1700 block of Briarwood Road — On Feb. 12, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a driver’s license.

1300 block of Briarwood Road — On Feb. 12, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

2000 block of Johnson Ferry Road ƒOn Feb. 12, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

Other incidents

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Feb. 5, in the evening, damage to property was reported. Later that same day, damage to property was reported in the 3000 block of Clairmont Road.