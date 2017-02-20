Dunwoody Police blotter, Feb. 5-12

From Dunwoody Police reports dated Feb. 5 through Feb. 12.

The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Burglary and Robbery

1700 block of Mount Vernon Road — On Feb. 6, in the early morning, police responded to a forced entry burglary at a bank. A door, window, and the bank safe were damaged.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 7, in the early morning, police responded to a forced entry burglary at a clothing store after the alarm was set off. At least $2,000 in clothing was taken.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 7, in the afternoon, police responded to a strong arm robbery in the parking lot of a discount retailer.

1500 block of Dunwoody Village Parkway — On Feb. 7, police responded to a door that was kicked in and left ajar at an abandoned business complex building.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

100 block of Perimeter Center — On Feb. 5, in the afternoon, a man stole a $600 vacuum from a discount department store. He supposedly drove away in a silver Jaguar sedan.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 5 a couple tried to steal items from a discount retailer.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 6, an officer responded to a shoplifting incident in progress at a department store, and the man was arrested and accused of charges related to the incident.

4600 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 6, a school bag containing miscellaneous items including a laptop and sunglasses was removed from a parked car.

4400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 6, a woman’s purse was stolen from her car at a gas station. Her cellphone, wallet, credit cards and $30 cash were among the items taken.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On Feb. 6, in the evening, police responded to a theft from a car.

4600 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 6, in the evening, a briefcase containing a laptop, external hard drives and a birth certificate were stolen from a parked car. The car’s window was smashed.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 7, in the afternoon, a woman tried to steal a food item from a discount retail store. It was recovered.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 7, an officer responded to a report of a shoplifting in progress. Merchandise from a department store was recovered.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 7, in the afternoon, someone stole an iPhone 7 from a cellphone store.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 7, in the early evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting from a clothing store.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 7, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of trying to steal makeup from a department store.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 7, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of trying to steal $800 worth of clothing from a department store.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On Feb. 7, in the evening, a woman reported that several pairs of prescription sunglasses, recent shopping purchases and a GPS system were taken from her car.

5100 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 7, in the evening, a water bottle and some loose change was taken from a parked car.

10200 block of Madison Drive — On Feb. 8, a man reported that sometime during the night, the temporary tag on his car was removed.

2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Feb. 8, in the evening, a woman reported the theft of 35 empty duffle bags.

2100 block of Peachford Road — On Feb. 8, in the afternoon, a woman reported that two diamond rings were stolen from her office.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 8, an adult and two juveniles were arrested at a clothing store and accused of attempting to shoplift.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Feb. 8, in the evening, a woman reported a theft and the recovery of several items from a clothing store. The reporting woman was actually arrested herself during a traffic stop on charges related to driving while unlicensed.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 9, in the afternoon, a woman reported that items were removed from her car.

1600 block of Wellshire Lane — On Feb. 10, in the morning, a man reported that someone entered his mother’s locked car overnight.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 10, a male suspect stole a pair of Puma sneakers from a clothing store.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 11, in the morning, a theft occurred at a clothing store.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 11, in the afternoon, department store employees reported a shoplifting incident.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 11, in the afternoon, a man was accused of collecting a fraudulent refund for items from a big-box discount retailer that he had not paid for. The man fled from the scene before officers arrived.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 11, a cellphone, military uniform and ID were among the items removed from a car.