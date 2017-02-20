Sandy Springs Police blotter, Jan. 27-Feb. 8

The following information was provided by Capt. Steve Rose of the Sandy Springs Police Department from its records and the information is presumed to be accurate. The following incidents and arrests represent some, but not all, of the reports filed with Sandy Springs police from Jan. 27 through Feb. 8.

Robbery

5500 block of New Northside Drive — On Jan. 31, officers received a call of a robbery just after 11 pm. Two men said they were staying at a local hotel and decided to go for a walk. Both men are from out of the country. They walked to a gas station, and behind it to the rear of a bank. At that point, they noticed a man pass them and say something to them. They did not understand him and kept walking. The man then approached them and pulled a gun, demanding money. One man gave him $87 cash. The second victim, while retrieving his items to give the suspect, punched him in the left side of his face. The suspect fled. He dropped his gun but retrieved it and continued to run. The victims said they saw a black car, but thought nothing of it until after the suspect was punched. He yelled “help” and the car then sped off. They were not able to tell if the car picked up the suspect or not.

100 block of Spalding Creek Court — On Feb. 5, a resident reported that around 1:30 p.m. he was leaving his home when a man came up from behind him and pulled a weapon on him, demanding money. He eventually forced the man to drive to a Mount Vernon Highway ATM, where he withdrew money. Afterward, the suspect dropped the victim off in a subdivision off Dunwoody Club Drive, and left with his vehicle, a BMW-X5. The victim walked to a nearby gas station and called police. Later on, the car was recovered after the Lo-Jack activated. The suspect fled the scene but left behind a female who was taken into custody. The investigation now focuses on locating the suspect.

Burglary

5600 block of Roswell Road — On Jan. 29, sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., someone entered a residence through a window and took an Apple MacBook Pro, and jewelry, which they put in a pillowcase before leaving.

400 block of Morgan Falls Road — On Jan. 29, a maintenance shed was broken into, resulting in the theft of a few bottles of Freon and a Nitrogen compressor. Another maintenance shed, at 7700 block of Roswell Road, was burglarized with tools taken too.

500 block of Harbor Pointe Parkway — On Jan. 30, another maintenance shed was burglarized, resulting in the theft of three tanks of Freon.

1800 block of Spalding Drive — On Jan. 30, copper piping and electrical copper wire was stolen from a residential construction site.

7000 block of Roswell Road — On Jan. 31, the complainant said a contractor informed him his office door was unlocked. Taken were a laptop and two cameras.

100 block of Brantley Drive — On Jan. 31, the complainant said she entered the home and found an inside door forced open. Someone used a barrel to climb upon the balcony, and then forced the door open, triggering the alarm. Nothing was missing.

5300 block of Peachtree Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 4, someone accessed the apartment through a window. Several items were taken, including hard drives, a laptop, watch, iPad, shoes, and cash.

2500 block of Huntingdon Drive — On Feb. 5, the resident said he returned home after being gone overnight, and found his front door open. The door had no sign of forced entry. Several items were stolen.

7700 block of Roswell Road — On Feb. 6, the victim said someone burglarized her storage shed by prying the lock. Apparently, the incident happened three years ago, but when she reported it in early 2015, the staff told her that she did not need to file a police report.

1000 block of Jefferson Drive — On Feb. 6, a man reported his $400 sunglasses missing from his bedroom closet.

8100 block of Colquitt Road — On Feb. 6, the resident said between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., someone entered the apartment, probably through the unlocked sliding door, and took several items including an Xbox video game system and some other items. The victim said she thinks the suspect was someone she knew.

3000 block of Treelodge Parkway — Between Feb. 2 and 6, someone forced their way into the apartment through a window. The report did not say if anything was taken.

700 block of Hammond Drive — On Feb. 7, officers were called to an office and located a broken window and damaged frame. The burglar apparently left via the back door but apparently sustained a cut, leaving some blood behind. A checkbook was missing. An adjacent office was also burglarized, same method, and a computer was taken.

500 block of Northridge Road — On Feb. 7, during the day, the victim said someone gained access to the apartment and took an Apple Watch, headphones, glasses, and a book bag. No signs of forced entry were found.

Theft

7700 block of Spalding Drive — On Jan. 29, an employee at the liquor store said a man came in and stole a bottle of Chandon Red Sparkling Wine, valued at just over $21. On the way out, the man dropped his wallet. The employee identified the driver’s license photo as the same man. (We’ll be in touch sir.)

6800 block of Roswell Road — On Jan. 30, a man reported he let a friend move into his apartment. In turn, the man stole two checks and cashed them at a bank branch for $100 each. The man also stole a Bose Wireless Speaker.

300 block of North River Parkway — On Jan. 30, a man reported that he owns a transportation company and that one of his employees took one of his vehicles and vamoosed. He said the man was supposed to pick up a load in California and take it to Tennessee, but did not do so. He said the suspect has a girlfriend in California and ran off with her.

200 block of Hilderbrand Drive — On Jan. 30, the a complainant was waxing a client when she heard someone in the reception area. She later discovered her car keys, and car was missing. The person being waxed, the waxee, if you will, was not involved.

6600 block of Roswell Road — On Jan. 30, a 29-year-old woman reported her ride-share driver left the location with her personal items still in the car. She said the driver agreed to wait but after five minutes when she returned, the driver was gone.

4600 block of Roswell Road — On Jan. 30, a phone store employee said a man stole three pairs of Dre Beats headphones and ran out.

5600 block of Windy Ridge Drive — On Jan. 31, a 24-year-old man said he was moving items from his vehicle about 9 p.m. He discovered the following morning that it was gone. He told the officer he left the keys in the car.

5610 Roswell Road — On Feb. 3, employees of discount department store reported that a man stole two Dyson vacuum cleaners valued at $1,199.

Dunwoody Place and Northridge Road — On Feb. 5, a patrol officer ran a car tag and received notification that the tag was stolen. The car was pulled over and the officer spoke with the driver. He determined that someone had stolen the tag earlier and then placed it on her car, removing her tag, most likely to place onto a stolen car. The stolen tag also came back to the same type of car. The tag was taken and the driver filed a theft report.

2000 block of Huntingdon Chase — On Feb. 6, a resident said several items of mail were taken from the condominium’s mail center.

6000 block of Gables Lane — On Feb. 6, the resident said his car was stolen from the apartment parking lot. His handgun was also in the car.

7700 block of Roswell Road — On Feb. 7, a 20-year-old man reported he left his laptop in the classroom while he left for a few minutes. Upon return, the laptop was gone.

Pitts Road — On Feb. 8, two AC units were taken from an apartment complex.

5000 block of Riverview Road — On Feb. 8, the resident reported mail taken from his secured mailbox. Someone used a drill and pried it open. He reported a tax statement could have been taken.

Theft from Vehicles

Between Jan. 28 and 31, there were 10 thefts from vehicles. Between Feb 1and Feb. 8, there were 8 thefts from vehicles.

Assault

8700 block of Dunwoody Place — Violence erupted at a barber shop located at on Jan. 31 after 11 a.m. A man said he was firmly seated in the chair receiving barber services when another man came in and punched him, landing one under his left eye. The victim took cover and called the police. He told the officers that he sold an Amazon Fire Stick to the suspect and apparently, the device was not working, prompting the assault. Officers spoke to the suspect, who invoked his Fifth Amendment Rights, telling them “I plead the Fifth.” The officers asked the barber himself who, according to the report, “replied negatively.” “The Fifth” as he is now known, was arrested for battery and taken to jail.

5200 block of Roswell Road — On Feb. 6, about 9 p.m. officers were called to a person(s) shot at a nightclub Two men were shot by two other men at the main bar area. Both victims had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the back, legs, and ankle. No one else was injured. The investigation is underway and it appears significant progress has been made.

Fraud

A 35-year-old man reported he received a call from Apple, Inc. on Jan. 30 regarding two refurbished laptops that he ordered. He had not done so and found that his credit card had been used. The sale was nixed.

A 52-year-old woman reported her credit card was fraudulently used for several transactions to purchase fragrances. Whoever did it also tried to open accounts at a discount department store and a clothing store, but they were declined. The charges amounted to about $1,000.

A 21-year-old woman said she lost her purse in December, at a location in the 8500 block of Roswell Road. She recovered it the following day but her paper ID, Social Security card, and bankcard were gone. She was informed by the bank that someone deposited $4,000 into the account, and then withdrew $3,100 from it (since the $4,000 was fraudulent.)

A 33-year-old woman said she was attempting to purchase a puppy from a website “skybulldogs.com.” She had been corresponding with a man in Abilene, Texas, and sent him $550, via Western Union, for the puppy, which she never received.

9200 block of Roberts Drive — On Jan. 31, a manager of an apartment complex told police that a former employee in charge of the finances, and who lived in the complex, had fraudulently altered 14 Western Union money orders, converting them from other resident’s rent payments, and using them to pay hers. The officer went to her apartment and spoke with her, then arrested her on charges of felony forgery.

SCAM: A 51-year-old man reported that he was selling furniture online and was contacted by a man who agreed to buy it (sale price $2,250.) The man mailed a check, not for the sale price, but for $3,450. He told the man to deposit the check and pay the balance of $1,200 to the mover, known as “Fred.” (If you read my stuff, you already know where this is going.) The victim-to-be went to the check-cashing store and found the check to be fake. The store kept the check and the victim’s ID, but returned it to the officer. It was not cashed. “Fred” has not yet shown.

You know this is fake because they wanted to send a check for over the amount with the balance sent on somewhere else. Good for you if you caught this.

A 44-year-old woman reported that someone used her credit card number at a department store in New York for around $1,681.

A 63-year old woman said someone used her debit card to purchase three purchases of $50 or more at fast-food restaurants in Carrollton and Oxford, Ala.

A 54-year-old woman said she ran her credit history and found several accounts she did not open. The accounts go back to 2007.

A 58-year-old woman reported that someone used her personal information to open an account with a cable television provider. When she found out, the account owed almost $900.

If you get your account hacked like this person, the account holder will require a police report to put this in their fraud department. Make sure you report the fraud to the three credit reporting agencies and pull your credit report to look for other activity.

A resident reported that the bank said an unusual amount of activity was coming from the resident’s account. The bank said several charges totaling $3,700 were transferred from a checking to a new account via online access. The perps in this case, had both victims’ (man and wife) Social Security information.

SCAM: A resident said she received a letter of congratulations for winning the Publisher’s Clearing House Sweepstakes. She contacted the person identified as the manager for the PCH and was told she needed to pay $9,000 in taxes before accepting the money. He sent a check for $9,000 to her with instructions to send $6,800, wrap it in a magazine, and send it to [suspect] at an address that was within the same apartment complex. She did so, via FedEx, and it was confirmed delivered.

So a few things here: First, the victim is 89 years old and lives in the same complex as the suspect so he targeted her specifically, I’m guessing. He tells her she needs to pay the taxes but sends a check to cover it with instructions to mail the majority amount, wrapped in a magazine, to an address the same as hers, only different building numbers.

Other incidents

Hanover Park Drive/Roswell Road — On Jan. 27, a 27-year-old man reported that about 5 p.m., he was in traffic, stopped at a red light. When the light turned green, the car ahead of him remained. After a few seconds, he honked. The man moved up and stopped, repeating this a couple of times. The victim honked again, and then went around him and to his apartment complex. At the front gate, the suspect pulled behind him and got out. He came to the window and told the man “that can get you hurt.” The victim saw a holstered gun on the suspect. The man re-entered his car and left. The tag was registered to a rental company.

6300 block of Roswell Road — On Feb. 4, a man called police and said that while on Roswell Road, he ran over a gun in the road. The man retrieved it and turned the Bruni 96, 8mm pistol over to the officer. It was not loaded nor rounds in the magazine.

An officer was called to meet with a 23-year-old woman who said her ex-boyfriend continued to call and text her (over 30 times) despite her insistence that he stop. While he was there, the ex called again, so at some point in the conversation, the officer spoke to him to confirm that she did not want further calls and their relationship was dead in the water. Later, his mother called her to ask her to reconsider the breakup.

A man reported that on Feb. 7, around 5 p.m., he was on the phone with a customer on a food order and according to the employee, the man on the line tried to hurry him so that didn’t go well and the employee hung up. The man called back and said, “You got to get off sometime and I’ll be waiting outside with my 9.” The caller had prior orders so the cops went to his address and he said he did call in the order and the employee was rude and didn’t need to talk to him that way and on and on until the employee hung up.

This is stupid, right? You are calling in an order for wings and now you are making threats to shoot someone?

Arrests:

5570 Roswell Road — On Jan. 28, a female was arrested by a discount department store’s security and accused of stealing 21 gift cards and 29 receipts that she intended to return for store merchandise exchanges.

900 block of Jefferson Drive — On Jan. 29, responding to a call of a woman screaming, officers located a woman who had blood and scratches on her head. She said her husband, who was in the bedroom, had assaulted her. They located him on the bed. He became combative with the officers and he was wrestled down and handcuffed. He was later arrested on domestic violence charges as well as assaulting the officers. He is in jail.

6000 block of Barfield Road — On Jan. 29, an officer observed a motorcycle parked in the pedestrian walkway at a hotel. He ran the tag, which showed it was registered to a Kawasaki. The bike was in fact a Honda. He went into the hotel and eventually found the man who said he owned the bike. He said he bought it recently and showed the bill of sale, written on a hotel piece of paper. Because the bike was not reported stolen, he asked the owner if he could see his ID. He provided one showing a warrant with APD. The officer also found other items including a fake Texas license. (The ink bled.) Other items including a debit card registered to a man who said several fraudulent charges had been made with it recently. The man was later arrested on felony fraud charges.

8300 block of Roswell Road — On Jan. 30, cops responded to a grocery store, where they were told a man came in to buy alcohol but he was already drunk so they declined. The officer offered up a ride to the man’s friend’s house. While patting him down before putting him in the car, a bag of ganja fell from his trousers. He was arrested.

I-285/Northside Drive — On Feb. 3, about 1:30 a.m., a patrol officer spotted a car on Northside Drive with its left-turn signal on. The road that he was indicating a turn was one-way making his left turn going against traffic. The car did not move when the light turned green, causing traffic to go around him. The officer pulled up to the car, got out, and found that the driver was asleep. He woke him, spoke to him and noted that the man was very tall and very big. He also detected alcohol and marijuana smells. During the interview process, the man said he works 12-hour days but had been bowling that night and had a few drinks.

The officer called for a traffic car to assist with a DUI test at which time the big and tall guy got restless. He was sitting next to the patrol car and got up, was ordered back down, but again got up and walked, then ran from the scene. He ran down the west-bound ramp that leads to I-285 but slipped and fell into the bushes. He was then secured and led back to the cars.

The driver had several warrants from metro counties on him and it appeared he was wanted on fraud charges and had what appeared to be fraudulent ID on him at the time. His license was suspended to boot. Even the car’s registration was suspended. It looks like he used another man’s ID when the officer stopped him.

Laws are not that difficult to follow.

Mt. Paran/Long Island Drive — On Feb. 3, witness called in around 3:30 p.m. to say he saw a man choking a woman by the roadside. The officers arrived and found both parties. The woman had marks around her neck but insisted nothing was wrong. The male was of the opinion that it was their personal business. The officer informed them the incident was on a public road and in fact, not personal business. He also informed them a video was taken of the incident. The male was eventually arrested for aggravated assault and family violence, and jailed.

Madera Court — On Feb. 4, police received a midnight call of a suspicious person on a residential street. A caller said a man was standing in the wooded area between two homes. The officer found the man on the adjacent street, Tahoma Drive. He told the officer that he was just walking down the road but would not answer why he walked into the subdivision, between two homes at that hour. He then refused to answer further questions. He was arrested for loitering and jailed.

227 Sandy Springs Place — On Feb. 4, just before midnight, an officer spotted a man peeking into the window of a closed orthodontics office. The officer questioned him, receiving no good answers as to why he was out and interested in the closed office. He was asked to sit on the ground while the officer ran his license to see if there were warrants. He said it was too cold and then accused the officer of being racist, while cursing at the officer. He was charged with loitering.

200 block of Winding River Drive — On Feb. 6, responding to a noise complaint, the officers, having been to the same location four times, were aware of the parties involved. They spoke to the resident where the noise was supposed to be coming from. Although no noise was heard when they arrived, they spoke to him regarding the complaint. He referred to his female neighbor while raising his voice, but then entered his apartment in what appeared to be good ending. They went next door to the complainant and while there, they could hear him beating on the wall and yelling. They re-engaged with him and he told them that he would do everything he could “to make her life a living hell.” The officers eventually arrested him for disorderly conduct.

7884 Roswell Road — On Feb. 6, just before 5 a.m., a patrol officer was at a gas station to gas up. He noticed a car running at the adjacent pump with the driver slumped over the wheel. He finally woke the man who retrieved his ID from the glove compartment. When he did, a small bag of marijuana fell out. He also had some Clozapine pills. He said the drugs weren’t his. He was arrested.