DeKalb CEO Thurmond to address water billing crisis

DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond will address the water billing crisis during a special called meeting of the Board of Commissioners on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 9:15 a.m., according to a press release.

Since taking office in January, CEO Thurmond, along with a task force of county staff, has spent numerous hours analyzing data and uncovering what they say are the root causes that led to a high number of inaccurate water bills.

The CEO will discuss the findings that led to the county’s water billing crisis and will present short- and long-term recommendations to address the issues.

The Board of Commissioners meets in the Maloof Auditorium, 1300 Commerce Drive, Decatur, GA, 30030.