Massell to give ‘State of Buckhead’ address Feb. 23

Buckhead Coalition president Sam Massell will deliver his annual “State of Buckhead” address Feb. 23 at a Buckhead Business Association breakfast.

In last year’s address, the former Atlanta mayor challenged the audience to embrace the neighborhood’s influx of millennial renters.

This year’s event will run 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the City Club of Buckhead, 3343 Peachtree Road N.E., Suite 1850. For more information and registration, see the BBA website here.