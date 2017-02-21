Sandy Springs mayor to deliver ‘State of the City’ address Feb. 28

Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul will deliver his annual “State of the City” address at a Feb. 28 luncheon.

In last year’s address, the mayor focused on transportation issues. This year’s address will cover such topics as the city’s City Springs development.

The luncheon, presented by the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber of Commerce, runs 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Westin Atlanta Perimeter North hotel, 7 Concourse Parkway. Admission is $40 for Chamber members and $45 for non-members. RSVPs are required by Feb. 24. For more information, see the Chamber registration site here.

The “State of the City” address is co-sponsored by the city and the Sandy Springs Reporter.