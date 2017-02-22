Candidates start lining up for state Senate D32 race

At least three candidates are officially in the race to replace state Sen. Judson Hill in District 32, which includes part of Sandy Springs, in an April 18 special election.

Republicans Roy Daniels, Kay Kirkpatrick and Gus Makris all signed up Feb. 22, the first day of qualifying, according to the state GOP. All three are Cobb County residents; Daniels and Kirkpatrick are doctors, while Makris is a lawyer.

The state Democratic Party did not immediately respond to questions about any qualifying candidates in its party. Candidate qualifying continues through Feb. 24.

Hill resigned from the state Senate to run in the 6th Congressional District special election.