Piedmont Healthcare to run 27 Walgreens clinics

Piedmont Healthcare this summer will take over operations of health clinics in 27 metro Atlanta Walgreens stores, according to a Feb. 22 announcement.

Walgreens has operated a pharmacy inside Piedmont Hospital, the healthcare organization’s flagship hospital on Peachtree Road in Buckhead, since 2009, and the new deal builds on that relationship, according to a press release.

The clinics will be rebranded in August as “Piedmont QuickCare at Walgreens.” A list of the clinics was not available, but will include locations in Brookhaven and Sandy Springs, according to Piedmont spokesperson Max Davis.