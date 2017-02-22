Widgetized Section

John Ruch Posted by on February 22, 2017.

Piedmont Healthcare to run 27 Walgreens clinics

Piedmont Healthcare this summer will take over operations of health clinics in 27 metro Atlanta Walgreens stores, according to a Feb. 22 announcement.

Walgreens has operated a pharmacy inside Piedmont Hospital, the healthcare organization’s flagship hospital on Peachtree Road in Buckhead, since 2009, and the new deal builds on that relationship, according to a press release.

The clinics will be rebranded in August as “Piedmont QuickCare at Walgreens.” A list of the clinics was not available, but will include locations in Brookhaven and Sandy Springs, according to Piedmont spokesperson Max Davis.

