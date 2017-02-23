Brookhaven Police begin crackdown on cut-through traffic

The Brookhaven Police Department is implementing a crackdown on cut-through traffic by pulling over motorists cutting through a local neighborhood as a way to avoid heavy traffic on North Druid Hills.

This week, the city installed No Left Turn signs in the Brookhaven Heights neighborhood at the intersections of Oglethorpe Avenue and North Druid Hills Road, Thornwell Drive and North Druid Hills Road and Standard Drive and North Druid Hills Road. The signs will be enforced from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. during the morning rush hour.

Officer Carlos Nino, spokesperson for BPD, said during the first few days of enforcement only warnings will be issued to motorists. Officers will be keeping track of people who they issues warnings to and if they are stopped a second time they will receive a ticket for approximately $200, he said.

The signs are part of a controversial traffic calming plan approved by the City Council in August intended to thwart Waze app users and other motorists from cutting through Brookhaven Heights as they try to avoid congestion on North Druid Hills Road.