Eight people sentenced to federal prison in Buckhead ‘pill mill’ case

Eight people have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in illegally prescribing and distributing painkillers, including at a Buckhead clinic, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Georgia.

Those sentenced include Dr. Romie Earl Roland, an anesthesiologist who was a prescribing physician at the Express Health Center clinic in Buckhead. An investigation at this clinic in late 2012 revealed many of Roland’s patients were drug dealers, drug abusers or both.

Roland regularly prescribed oxycodone, methadone and Percocet “outside the course of professional practice and for no legitimate purpose,” according to the press release.

Roland, 57, of Atlanta, was sentenced to 10 years, 10 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.

Also indicted and sentenced for their respective roles in the operation of the pain clinic were seven other co-defendants: Anthony Licata, Charlyn Carter, Adrian Singletary, Dante Cummings, Anthony Ferguson, Danny Thompson and Joshua Gadd. Each co-defendant previously pleaded guilty and has been sentenced.

In late 2012, an investigation was started at the Express Health Center clinic in Buckhead. The investigation revealed that Anthony Licata was the principal owner of the clinic and was directly involved in its operation. Licata came to Atlanta for the sole purpose of operating a pill mill, according to the press release.

Over the course of the investigation, the clinic moved locations throughout the Atlanta area. Roland was a prescribing physician at each spot: Express Health Center in Buckhead, ATL Pain Institute in Doraville and Key Pain Center in Lawrenceville. Roland also worked at a separate clinic: Atlanta Pain & Rehabilitation in Southwest Atlanta.

The co-defendants and their sentences:

Anthony Bernard Licata II, 31, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., entered a guilty plea to one count of Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances, one count of Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises, and one count of Conspiracy to Launder Drug Proceeds. On Jan. 25, 2016, Licata was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison and a $25,000 fine, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

Charlyn Elizabeth Carter, 44, of Austell, Ga., entered a guilty plea to one count of Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances, and one count of Conspiracy Launder Drug Proceeds. On Jan. 25, 2016, Carter was sentenced to six years, six months in federal prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

Adrian Ulysses Singletary, 44, of Atlanta, entered a guilty plea to one count of Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances. On Jan. 25, 2016, Singletary was sentenced to three years, 10 months in federal prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

Dante Craig Cummings, 28, of Ellenwood, Ga., entered a guilty plea to one count of Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances. On Jan. 25, 2016, Cummings was sentenced to four years, eight months in federal prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release.