Five candidates so far in state Senate District 32 race

Five candidates–four Republicans and one Democrat–are now in the state Senate District 32 race, with one day of qualifying left to go.
Democrat Bob Wiskind, a doctor who did not list a home address, and Republican Matt Campbell, a train conductor from Roswell, qualified on Feb. 23, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.
They join Republicans Roy Daniels, Kay Kirkpatrick and Gus Makris in the race to replace state Sen. Judson Hill in District 32, which includes part of Sandy Springs, in an April 18 special election.
Hill resigned from the state Senate to run in the 6th Congressional District special election.