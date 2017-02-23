Widgetized Section

John Ruch Posted by on February 23, 2017.

Fulton Chairman Eaves joins Atlanta mayoral race

Fulton County Commission Chairman John Eaves is joining the Atlanta mayoral race, according to campaign spokesperson Lynn-Anne Huck.

Fulton County Commission Chairman John Eaves.

Eaves’s surprise announcement shakes up an already crowded race heading into an election this fall. It also opens the question of leadership in Fulton County, whose government has recently developed unprecedented good relationships with Sandy Springs and other North Fulton cities on such issues as transportation and mass transit.

Eaves was not immediately available for comment.

