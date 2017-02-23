Spruill Center for the Arts looks to expand space on Chamblee-Dunwoody Road

The Spruill Center for the Arts is going before the Dunwoody City Council next week to ask for the city’s assistance in expanding its space on Chamblee-Dunwoody Road.

Spruill Center CEO Bob Kinsey is slated to make a presentation to the council at its Feb. 27 meeting to discuss the possibility of the city’s partnership to expand the North DeKalb Cultural Center.

Currently, the site at 5339 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road is home to the Spruill Center for the Arts, the Stage Door Players and the Chattahoochee Handweavers Guild. All need more space and on busy days parking is a “gridlocked nightmare,” according to the presentation posted online.

“The city of Dunwoody could expand and enhance the arts and culture complex at a fraction of the price of creating a whole new facility,” according to the presentation. “Space exists at the rear of the central courtyard for building a one-story addition at very modest cost. A very usable courtyard area would still remain.”

No costs for the expansion are included in the presentation.

The Spruill Gallery on Ashford-Dunwoody Road recently underwent a renovation and the the 5-acre piece of land it sits on also saw some major development. A 7-story hotel with 124 rooms is nearly completed, and the restaurant Fogo de Chao is now open.