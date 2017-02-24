Brookhaven hosts ribbon cutting for completed Clack’s Corner park

The city of Brookhaven Parks & Recreation Department will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Feb. 27, at 5 p.m. to celebrate the completion of the Clack’s Corner park renovations, according to a city press release.

The City Council approved individual master plans for nine of the city’s parks in February 2016. Work began in December and Clack’s Corner improvements include improved landscaping and irrigation, the addition of electrical outlets, a monument side and an information kiosk.

The property was a lot with a home on it donated by the Clack family for the neighborhood to have a gathering place. Clack’s Corner is located at 1410 Cartecay Drive. Light refreshments will be served at the ceremony.

