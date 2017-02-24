Dunwoody Police cite six businesses for selling alcohol to minors

The Dunwoody Police Department cited six local businesses for selling alcohol to minors during a recent sting operation, according to a press release.

The businesses cited by the police department:

BP Gas Station at 4368 North Peachtree Road

BP Gas Station at 4485 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road

Outback Steakhouse

Total Wine

Chuy’s Tex-Mex

Eclipse di Luna

Undercover officers used an underage teenager to make attempts to purchase alcohol at the businesses as part of the operation, according to the press release.

There were also eight businesses targeted during the operation that refused to sell alcohol:

Ruby Shell Station at 5020 Winters Chapel Road

BP Gas Station at 5418 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road

Peachtree Convenience Store at 6900 Peachtree Industrial Blvd.

Royal Food Mart at 4479 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road

Texaco Food Plaza at 4639 North Peachtree Road

Dunwoody Food Mart

Taco Mac

Tin Lizzy’s

“The Dunwoody Police Department would like to commend each of these Dunwoody businesses for working to protect our community and keep our youth safe and sober,” the press release states.

The operation is part of an effort to curb underage drinking in the city, according to the department.

“[W]e will use various strategies to focus on increasing enforcement of, and compliance with, all state and local underage drinking laws,” according to the department. “The Dunwoody Police Department will regularly use alcohol sales compliance checks as a tool in our efforts to keep the city of Dunwoody safe.”