Eight candidates to vie for state Senate District 32 seat

Eight candidates–three Democrats and five Republicans–will vie for the state Senate District 32 seat in an April 18 special election. The district includes part of Sandy Springs.

The Democratic candidates include: Exton Howard, a Marietta television director; Christine Triebsch, an attorney who did not list a filing address; and Bob Wiskind, a doctor who also did not list an address.

The Republican candidates include: Hamilton Matthew Beck, a Marietta consultant; Matt Campbell, a train conductor from Roswell; Roy Daniels, a Cobb County doctor; Kay Kirkpatrick, a Marietta doctor; and Gus Makris, a Cobb attorney.

The special election is to replace Judson Hill, a Marietta Republican, who resigned to run in the 6th Congressional District special election.