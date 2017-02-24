Several Buckhead parks benefit from recent Park Pride grants

Several Buckhead parks will benefit from recent grants from the group Park Pride.

Park Pride has announced that $820,000 has been granted to 17 community groups in Atlanta and DeKalb County to fund capital park improvements. To date, Park Pride has awarded over $4.8 million to projects that include new playgrounds, boardwalks and bridges, improved signage, new trails and exercise equipment, and more.

Park Pride introduced its matching grant programs in 2004, offering awards of varying amounts to groups seeking to revitalize their community greenspaces. Award recipients receive matching funds through three distinct grants: Legacy Grants (large grants of $50,000 and up), funded by the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation; Community Building Grants ($2,500-$50,000), funded by The Home Depot Foundation; and Small Change Grants (up to $2,500), funded by the Cecil B. Day Foundation.

“Due to the support of our funders, Park Pride and the Friends of the Park groups we serve are able to complete valuable and much needed park improvements for the greener good of our city,” Park Pride’s Associate Director Allison Barnett said. “They truly make a positive difference for the families and communities that enjoy greenspaces.”

“Friends of the Park groups recognize that great parks increase the quality of life in their neighborhoods,” said Ayanna Williams, Park Pride’s Director of Community Building and responsible for the Friends of the Park Program. “I’m proud of the amazing park improvements the Friends groups have accomplished with the support of Park Pride’s grants, improvements that may not have been possible otherwise.”

Legacy Grants

Park Pride awarded Legacy Grants to six community groups. These grants are only available to groups within the city of Atlanta. Among the Buckhead recipients:

Atlanta Memorial Park Conservancy to replace the playground, which has been plagued by flooding and sewage spills, with a new community designed playground located in a more accessible location on higher ground.

Blue Heron Nature Preserve for the expansion of its permeable trail system, the “Blueway,” that will highlight the rich habitats along Mill and Nancy Creeks and eventually connect with planned multi-use trails to Chastain Park and PATH400.

The Friends of Little Nancy Creek Park will move forward with the implementation of phase IV of their master plan, which includes a pavilion and seating for family and community gatherings, trash/recycling receptacles, beautification plantings and signage.

South Fork Conservancy will construct a pedestrian bridge across the North Fork of Peachtree Creek, providing access to the South Fork Trail from PATH400, the Atlanta BeltLine as well as the sidewalks of Buckhead.

Community Building Grants

The Home Depot Foundation provides $200,000 in support to Park Pride’s Community Building Grants, which are available to community groups located in both Atlanta and DeKalb. Buckhead recipients include:

The Friends of Bitsy Grant Tennis will construct a courtside deck at the tennis center for viewers to comfortably enjoy watching matches.

The Friends of Peachtree Park will benefit from a new access point to the nature trail, addition of benches and exercise stations encouraging greater use from the surrounding communities.

Small Change Grants

With the support of the Cecil B. Day Foundation, Park Pride’s Small Change Grants fund small improvements that have big impacts on park beautification. In Buckhead, Chattahoochee Now will install two benches at Standing Peachtree Park so that visitors can sit and enjoy the view of the Chattahoochee River. A new interpretive sign honoring the historic significance of the site and importance of the river will also be installed.

To learn more about Park Pride grants, visit parkpride.org.