Livable Buckhead offers tour of PATH400 trail’s next section

Livable Buckhead is offering a behind-the-scenes tour of the upcoming new section of its popular PATH400 multi-use trail.

The 2-mile hike on March 25 at 10 a.m. will cover a greenway between Miami Circle and the Gordon Bynum Bridge, along Ga. 400 and under MARTA rail lines.

“I’ve led many informal tours of this section of PATH400 and it always gets an enthusiastic response,” said Denise Starling, executive director of Livable Buckhead, in a press release. “I have a feeling that this stretch of the greenway is going to be one of the most popular when it is finished, and I look forward to giving the public a sneak peek at it.”

The tour is limited to 10 pre-registered participants, and donors to the PATH400 capital campaign get first dibs. For registration information, see path400greenway.org/events.