Dyana Bagby Posted by on February 25, 2017.

Weather Company CEO speaks to Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce March 14

Cameron Clayton. (Weather Company)

The Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce is hosting Weather Company’s CEO and General Manager Cameron Clayton at the March 14 breakfast event to discuss why the company is moving its headquarters to the city.

The event is will be from 7:3 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 2061 North Druid Hills Road.

The company, whose weather-forecasting products and services formerly included the now independently run Weather Channel, announced in November it was relocating from Cobb County to 1001 Perimeter Summit Parkway in Perimeter Center in spring 2017. The move includes the creation of 400 jobs.

 

