Blue Heron Preserve gets grant to help bees, butterflies

Buckhead’s Blue Heron Nature Preserve has won funding for a new pilot program creating gardens that help bees and butterflies.

The parks organization Parks Pride recently received a $60,000 grant from the Home Depot Foundation for the pilot program, called “Pollinators in Parks.” The funds, distributed to five Atlanta parks, will help create or expand gardens with plants that bees, butterflies and similar pollinators use.

“In urban environments, community gardens represent little green islands for insect pollinators, like bees and butterflies, which are keystone species in food webs,” said Melina Lozano Durán, pollinator garden coordinator at the Atlanta Botanical Garden, in a press release. “Pollinator gardens are not only necessary to help natural ecosystems and their plant and animal communities to thrive within cities, but they also nurture our connection to nature.”

Blue Heron is located at 4055 Roswell Road. The other parks receiving the “Pollinators in Parks” grants are Four Corners Park (South Atlanta), Gilliam Park (East Atlanta), Grove Park (West Atlanta) and Welch Street Park (Southwest Atlanta).