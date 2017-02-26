Sandy Springs Police, students produce video to curb car break-ins

The Sandy Springs Police Department teamed up with North Springs Charter High School to create a fun, but informative way, to warn people about car break-ins.

The students worked with officers to create a public service announcement video to highlight what people can do to keep their valuables safe rather than leaving them in their vehicle.

“In a majority of these car break ins, the victims left valuables visible and car doors unlocked,” said Sandy Springs Police Chief Ken DeSimone in a press release. “The video provides SSPD with another option to remind our residents to take valuables with them when they leave their vehicles and lock up.”

Community officers met with the students in the school’s film department and worked with students to develop a concept of what they wanted to portray in the video. The students then filmed and edited the video.

“While the project resulted in the PSA, that was not our only benefit,” said DeSimone. “The project provided a great opportunity for our officers to learn from the students and their perspective on a high profile issue. They were able to develop a great relationship which I think benefited all who were involved.”

Sandy Springs Police and most other metro Atlanta police departments have seen significant increases in car break-ins this year. In Sandy Springs, the numbers have increased dramatically since last year with reports of multiple cars being hit in one night and reports coming in every week.

The department plans on utilizing the video during crime prevention presentation and posting it to social media, including Facebook.

Check out the video below: