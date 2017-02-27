Brookhaven hires Director of Communications and Community Engagement

The city of Brookhaven has hired a former DeKalb County spokesperson as its new Director of Communications and Community Engagement.

Burke Brennan was announced as the city’s new hire in a Feb. 27 press release. With DeKalb County, Brennan worked as Chief Communications Officer for the CEO’s Office, a public relations administrator, public outreach manager and project manager for Economic Development.

“Mr. Brennan’s 13 years of experience with communications in DeKalb County makes him uniquely qualified to grow our communications department to better serve the needs of our residents as our city grows,” Brookhaven City Manager Christian Sigman said.

“Expanding our communications department not only enables us to further our outreach to our residents, but also enables us to further our brand on a regional and national level, which is important from an economic development standpoint that benefits everyone.”

Before his employment in DeKalb County, Brennan served as a news anchor and reporter for WGST AM-FM.

Ann Marie Quill remains as Communication Manager for the city.