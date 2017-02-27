Dunwoody Nature Center celebrates 25 years with programming, logo

The Dunwoody Nature Center is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a celebratory logo and 25 activities planned throughout the year.

“The 25 for 25 concept grew out of our planning activities with our board and we have an incredible array of activities and park additions that we feel the community is going to love,” said Executive Director Alan Mothner in a press release.

A ribbon cutting for the Wildcat Creek restoration project is set for March 10 as one of the 25 activities. Other activities include a Jewish Music Festival on March 12, “Wine on the Deck” on March 15 and March 29 and a 25 year anniversary reunion party on Oct. 28.

“Every visitor to the park, every participant in a class and every volunteer at the Nature Center will have an opportunity to see environmental education in action,” said Board President Amy McMorrow in the release.

The 25 events are:

First Saturday programming – every first Saturday of each month, the Nature Center features a free, season themed program led by one of its educators. Drop in Weekends for “Grab ‘n’ Go” activities. Wildcat Creek Restoration ribbon cutting set for March 10. Play Me Again Piano – Make some music of your own on “Bennet,” a public art piano in the heart of the meadow. Wine on the deck – Join friends and the experts from Vino Venue for two wine tastings on the Dunwoody Nature Center’s patio, set for March 15 and March 29. Gather: A Community Dining Experience – A farm-to-table style dinner catered by Alons is set for March 26. Earth Day Weekend: Hike, Astronomy, Yoga, Paint Recycling – Celebrate Mother Earth all weekend long with a Night Hike and Astronomy program, morning yoga, overnight campout and the annual paint recycling event. A bigger Butterfly Festival – The annual Butterfly Festival expands this year with the addition of a third butterfly tent so guests will have more space and even longer to linger with the butterflies. Volunteer Appreciation Day – Celebrate DNC volunteers with their own special day in the park. Art in the Park – A public art exhibit and community building event call “Community Rocks”is planned with opening day planned for Oct. 28. This fall, enjoy spending even more time hanging out in the trees with the addition of “Tentsiles” – part tent, part treehouse. Pavilion – Celebrate the DNC with activities at the North Woods Pavilion. People can leave their own designs and marks on a chalk wall. There are six concerts planned for this summer and the Jewish Music Festival on March 12. The DNC collaborates with the Stage Door Players for Theater in the Park this fall with a spooky history of Dunwoody during the play, “Legends and Lore.” For the first time, the DNC is offering Summer Camp scholarships to families in need – thanks to the support of partners from the Dunwoody Rotary Club. Travel with the Nature Center to the Len Foote Hike Inn on Nov. 11. Check out the DNC’s new website. The entire community is welcome to a 25 year reunion party planned for Oct. 28. The Nature Center is expanding its Milkweed Project by extending the program throughout the state at elementary schools, and locally at several retirement and assisted living communities. The Nature Center is adding lights to the meadow to make sure guests are safe and to allow for more evening and nighttime activities. This summer more interpretive signage will be added in the park so that visitors can learn about the natural world and the various habitats of Dunwoody Park. The Tap into Georgia Beer Festival returns to Brook Run Park on May 20 with that will showcase Georgia brewers. An additional camp week at Island Ford on the Chattahoochee River is being added. This spring, there will be a working demonstration beehive and enhancing the park’s teepee classroom area.