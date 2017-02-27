Man charged with Sandy Springs carjacking

Sandy Springs Police have arrested and charged a suspect in a Feb. 5 carjacking that took place in the victim’s driveway.

Frederick Louis Spears, 21, is charged with kidnapping, carjacking, hijacking a motor vehicle, armed robbery and aggravated assault.

The carjacking took place around 1 p.m. on Spalding Creek Court in the city’s panhandle area. A man with a gun approached a resident and demanded cash, then forced the resident into the passenger seat of his own car to drive to an ATM for cash. The gunman then stole the resident’s car, which was found in Lithonia.