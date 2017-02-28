Perimeter mayors to discuss coming year challenges, opportunities March 3

Five of metro Atlanta’s northern Perimeter mayors will meet to discuss priorities and challenges for the coming year on Friday, March 3, at noon at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta Perimeter Summit.

Participating mayors are John Ernst of Brookhaven, Denis Shortal of Dunwoody, Eric Clarkson of Chamblee, Donna Pittman of Doraville and Rusty Paul of Sandy Springs.

The mayors will discuss the challenges and opportunities growth in the Perimeter Center. Topics include last mile connectivity, traffic improvements, the impacts of the new home of the Atlanta Braves in Cobb County, ongoing construction of I-285 and Ga. 400 interchange construction project and how to adjoining cities can connect trails and green space.

The panel is organized by the Perimeter Business Alliance.

The Hyatt Regency Atlanta Perimeter is located at 4000 Summit Blvd.