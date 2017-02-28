Video: Burglary suspects steal clothes washers, dryers and TVs from Sandy Spring residence

Burglars broke into a home under construction on Riverview Road last month, stealing washers, dryers and TVs, and now the Sandy Springs Police is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspects.

The suspects are believed to be in a large black are dark-colored pickup truck. Police said items taken from the residence on Jan. 22 were two LG washing machines, two LG clothes dryers and two Samsung televisions.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Detective Will Johnson at 770-551-3314 or Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta.