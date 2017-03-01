Brookhaven Planning Commission: No Design Review Board needed now

Members of the Brookhaven Planning Commission said creating a Design Review Board at this time would just add another layer of bureaucracy as the city undergoes a zoning rewrite.

Because of those reasons, the commission voted unanimously March 1 to recommend the City Council deny the creation of the DRB and instead look to the upcoming zoning rewrite to address community concerns about the aesthetics of future developments.

“Right now this [a DRB] would just add another level of complication,” said Commissioner Shannon Cameron. And if the need does arise, the city can revisit creating a DRB again in the future, she said.

Commissioner Conor Sen added that there was no public outcry to create the DRB.

“I think this needs overwhelming [community] support and I don’t see that,” he said.

Commissioner John Funny also pointed out that originally the DRB idea was considered to deal specifically with the Brookhaven/Oglethorpe MARTA transit-oriented development. Because MARTA has withdrawn its plans to redevelop the site, the need has “gone away.”

An Brookhaven-Peachtree Overlay District rewrite is set to begin in April and be completed in six months, said Community Development Director Patrice Ruffin. A citywide zoning rewrite is set to begin in the next couple months and take about a year to finish, she added.

During that time, residents will have input into what kind of requirements will be made on developers seeking to build and redevelop in the city.