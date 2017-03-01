Dunwoody transportation open house set for March 7

The city of Dunwoody will hold a public information open house March 7 to get feedback from residents on what kind of projects they’d like to see as part of updating the city’s Comprehensive Transportation Plan.

The open house will from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at City Hall, 41 Perimeter Center East.

The city last completed a Comprehensive Transportation Plan in 2011. The primary purpose of the five year update is to review and refresh the recommended project list and work program as well as explore enhancements to plan components such as pedestrian and bicycling facilities, according to a press release.