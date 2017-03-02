Third suspect charged in Sandy Springs strip club shooting

Three suspects are now facing charges related to a Feb. 6 shooting at a Sandy Springs strip club that left two men wounded.

A Sandy Springs man was shot in the back and a Buford man was shot in the leg in the incident at the Doll House at 5275 Roswell Road, according to a Sandy Springs Police report.

One suspect–Lamar D. Hillard, 30, of Erie, Pa.–was arrested March 1 near Cleveland by Ohio State Highway Patrol officers. He faces charges of aggravated battery with intent to murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Another suspect, Anothy Lloyd, was already in custody on the same charges, according to Sandy Springs Police. A third suspect, Marilyn Izrailova, is charged as an accessory, according to the police department.