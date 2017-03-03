Dunwoody office tower to be imploded Saturday

The building at 1111 Hammond Exchange in Dunwoody is set to be imploded early Saturday morning as State Farm moves on to the second phase of its operations center construction across from the MARTA station.

The implosion is set to take place at 7:35 a.m. Roads will begin to be closed around the area at 6:30 a.m.

The office tower, on Perimeter Center Parkway near Hammond Drive, is to be demolished is part of an old State Farm operations center that is being torn down to make way for two new high-rise buildings as part of State Farm’s development in Perimeter Center.

Total cost of constructing the two new Class A office buildings as part of Phase 2 is approximately $410 million and will include the construction of Building A, an approximate 14-story building and 680,000 square feet. Building B will stand approximately 10 stories with 460,000 square feet of space.