Mayor: City Springs draws Woodruff Arts Center interest

Atlanta’s Woodruff Arts Center is among the major arts organizations interested in staging shows at the future City Springs site in Sandy Springs, according to Mayor Rusty Paul. City Springs, set to open in mid-2018, will include two theaters and spaces for indoor and outdoor art exhibits.

The Woodruff includes the High Museum, the Alliance Theatre and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. At the High Point Civic Association annual meeting Feb. 15, Paul said he has met with Virginia Hepner, executive director of the Woodruff, a couple of times over the past year. Alliance Theatre representatives have “been out here two times already,” Paul said. Showcasing the High’s photography collection is another idea.

“They’re calling us,” the mayor said of such major arts organizations, adding that they know many of their patrons live in the north metro area. “It’s the same reason the Braves came out here,” he said.

Woodruff spokesperson Randy Donaldson did not have immediate comment.