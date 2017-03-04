500 pounds of dynamite brings down Dunwoody office tower in seconds

The loud boom that shook Dunwoody and Sandy Springs early March 4 was the sound of a Perimeter Center office tower building being imploded.

The building at 1111 Hammond Exchange, a former State Farm building, was imploded with 500 pounds of dynamite right at about 7:40 a.m. on Saturday. The entire 10-story building came down in less than 30 seconds.

Ryan Saulsbury with Holder Construction said 500 pounds of dynamite embedded into the building’s columns on the first and fifth floor were used to bring the approximate 250,000 square-foot building down so quickly.

Saulsbury was the project manager for the building of the brand new 21-story State Farm building that recently opened. He said he will be overseeing the second phase of the State Farm project where two new office towers will be going up on the property where the Hammond Exchange property is located.

Dozens of people gathered in a grassy field adjacent to the Dunwoody MARTA station to watch the building demolition across the street. The crowd quickly scattered as a thick cloud of smoke and dust rolled from the demolished building across the field encompassing everything in a coating of ash.

The Dunwoody Police Department closed off surrounding roads to much of the Perimeter Center beginning at 6:30 a.m. MARTA also kept people out of the station and stopped running its trains at about 7:30 a.m.

Below is a video posted to the Dunwoody Police Department’s Facebook page of the implosion.